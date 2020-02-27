Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,232 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4,197.3% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 284,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after purchasing an additional 278,152 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.07. 8,929,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,061,400. The firm has a market cap of $132.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.16. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

