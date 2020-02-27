Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 14,845 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,579 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 14,845 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Illumina by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 130 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Illumina by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 185 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. ValuEngine downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.13.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total value of $187,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,197 shares of company stock worth $1,345,987 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina stock traded down $14.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $259.93. 2,318,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.97 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.71.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

