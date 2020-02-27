Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 210,241 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 86.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 210,241 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $3.91 on Thursday, hitting $94.13. 15,781,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,488,239. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $189.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $94.08 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.25.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

