Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 21,680 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,680 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,964,000 after purchasing an additional 896,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,557,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,018,898,000 after purchasing an additional 399,266 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,138,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $387,538,000 after purchasing an additional 137,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.57.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $5.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,679,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,172. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.96 and a 200-day moving average of $88.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $65.76 and a 12-month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.