Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 239,765 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 83.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,765 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Blackhill Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc. now owns 193,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $691,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.42. 14,176,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,678,808. The company has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.13 and its 200 day moving average is $80.93. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

