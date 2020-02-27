Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,511 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.7% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPT. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cfra raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Camden Property Trust stock traded down $5.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.76. 987,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $96.69 and a 12 month high of $120.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 30,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $3,195,115.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,460,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $259,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,354 shares of company stock worth $9,151,583 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

