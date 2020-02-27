Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 35,079 Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,079 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 567.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 85.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 177.6% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $40.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,273,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $94.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. British American Tobacco PLC has a one year low of $33.73 and a one year high of $45.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTI. Morgan Stanley upgraded British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

