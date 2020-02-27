Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 40,427 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,427 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10,997.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,809,000 after buying an additional 339,706 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 400,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,864,000 after buying an additional 292,927 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after buying an additional 222,250 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,532,000 after buying an additional 158,593 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 542,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,953,000 after buying an additional 118,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $17.37 on Thursday, hitting $310.08. 2,221,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,088. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $305.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The company has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from to in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.85.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

