Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 459 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of Y. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Alleghany in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alleghany news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total value of $790,793.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y traded down $38.37 on Thursday, reaching $704.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,638. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $600.23 and a twelve month high of $847.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $805.52 and a 200-day moving average of $783.73.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.35) EPS. Alleghany’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 40.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.00.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

