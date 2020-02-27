Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 79,347 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,347 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Shares of ATVI traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,009,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,193,489. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.86. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.89 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.79%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

