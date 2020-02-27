Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 803,722 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 88.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 803,722 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AT&T by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,231 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in AT&T by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,692,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,433 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in AT&T by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,762,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,159 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 313.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,459,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,279,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,937,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $256.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.