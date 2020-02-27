Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 9,050 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Trimble by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 499,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after acquiring an additional 51,791 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Trimble by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 128,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRMB traded down $2.56 on Thursday, reaching $40.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Trimble Inc has a twelve month low of $35.86 and a twelve month high of $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average of $40.44.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $1,374,688.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,300.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 15,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $726,964.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,784.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,695 shares of company stock worth $4,041,551 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

