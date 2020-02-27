Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the January 30th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 739,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.69. 35,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.28. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $87.85 and a 52-week high of $114.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.65 and its 200-day moving average is $106.28.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Argus lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

In related news, Director Robert C. Lyons acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,820,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

