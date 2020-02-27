Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,158 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,267 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Palo Alto Networks worth $26,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,158,096,000 after purchasing an additional 230,170 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 109.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 301 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,413 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 15.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $16,551,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $258.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.88.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.39, for a total value of $2,716,680.00. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,562 shares of company stock worth $11,132,020. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,411,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,720. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.78. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $187.52 and a 12 month high of $260.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of -104.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

