Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Short Interest Update

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,760,000 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the January 30th total of 13,120,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,635,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,494. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.27. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $404.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.10 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 400.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,250,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,130 shares in the last quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $16,905,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,385,000 after buying an additional 886,344 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,743,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,861,000 after buying an additional 614,884 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,670,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,335,000 after acquiring an additional 594,100 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAAS. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $27.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.47 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pan American Silver from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.65.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

