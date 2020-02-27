Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) Short Interest Update

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the January 30th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PANL stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 28,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $121.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.21. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $4.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VR Advisory Services Ltd grew its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 1,510,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 4,803.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 31,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 132.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,204,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 898,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.29% of the company’s stock.

PANL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

