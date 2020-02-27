Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Given $21.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $21.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Panhandle Oil and Gas an industry rank of 170 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

PHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:PHX traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 194,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,952. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $96.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 102.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Panhandle Oil and Gas will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In other news, Director Christopher T. Fraser purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $117,480 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 368,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,921,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Company Profile

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

