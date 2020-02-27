Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) is Granite Investment Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Papa John’s Int’l comprises approximately 1.4% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Papa John’s Int’l worth $30,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,541,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,568,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

In related news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $11,738,550.84. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s Int’l presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.55.

Shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock opened at $61.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average of $58.22. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $70.19.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $417.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.74 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. Papa John’s Int’l’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.16%.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.