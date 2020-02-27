Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Raised to $71.00

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PZZA. MKM Partners cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of PZZA stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.84. 49,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,969. Papa John’s Int’l has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $70.19. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.22.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $417.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $11,738,550.84. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,423,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,199,000 after purchasing an additional 502,928 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 838,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,976,000 after buying an additional 347,476 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 843.2% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 229,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after buying an additional 205,138 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,234,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 492,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,123,000 after buying an additional 194,116 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

