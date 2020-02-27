Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $59.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PZZA. BidaskClub raised Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners cut Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Papa John’s Int’l to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $61.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.61, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.22. Papa John’s Int’l has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $70.19.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $417.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.74 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $11,738,550.84. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,423,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,199,000 after purchasing an additional 502,928 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,587,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,417,000 after purchasing an additional 169,793 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 838,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,976,000 after purchasing an additional 347,476 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 507,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,061,000 after purchasing an additional 29,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 492,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,123,000 after purchasing an additional 194,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

