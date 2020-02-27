Papa John’s Int’l Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,139 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,504% compared to the average daily volume of 258 put options.

PZZA stock opened at $61.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.61, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.22. Papa John’s Int’l has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $70.19.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $417.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $11,738,550.84. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 356.1% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.