Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Par Pacific from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of PARR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.79. 3,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,924. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Par Pacific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,443,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,866,000 after buying an additional 19,804 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 701.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 13.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 4.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

