Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Cowen from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PARR opened at $17.17 on Thursday. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the third quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 701.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 23.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

