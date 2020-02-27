Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, February 10th. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

Shares of AMZN traded down $95.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,884.30. 8,091,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,682,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,985.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,833.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,586.57 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95. The company has a market cap of $938.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.89, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

