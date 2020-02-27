ParallelCoin (DUO) Hits Market Capitalization of $105,152.00

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $105,152.00 and approximately $443.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00003784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00698407 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007433 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000242 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

