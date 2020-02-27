Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the January 30th total of 145,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Paramount Gold Nevada stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada stock. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Emerald Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Paramount Gold Nevada as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Sleeper gold project that comprises 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

