Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ (PRTK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research set a $36.00 target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, WBB Securities began coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.46.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,158,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,176. The company has a market capitalization of $119.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $7.34.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,327.73% and a negative net margin of 778.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 14,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $44,993.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,569.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,656 shares of company stock valued at $73,334. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 208,755 shares during the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 448,315 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 217,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 68,644 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

