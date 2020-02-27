Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Short Interest Down 38.6% in February

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the January 30th total of 35,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKBK traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,661. Parke Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $227.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $158,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,376,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $331,150. 17.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. 35.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PKBK shares. ValuEngine raised Parke Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub cut Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.