Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Short Interest Down 25.8% in February

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the January 30th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 853,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,948,000 after buying an additional 363,498 shares during the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 446,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,798,000 after acquiring an additional 257,941 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 360.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,296,000 after acquiring an additional 161,605 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,845,000 after acquiring an additional 153,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 471.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,286,000 after acquiring an additional 138,363 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Gordon Haskett raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $199.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.27.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $3.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.91. 1,696,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $152.18 and a 12-month high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

