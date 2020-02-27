Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Stake Reduced by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,382 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.20% of Parker-Hannifin worth $54,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. FMR LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $189.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $152.18 and a 12 month high of $215.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.18.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $209.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.27.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

