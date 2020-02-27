ParkinGo (GOT) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001275 BTC on popular exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $709.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00042452 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00069395 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000809 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,894.22 or 1.00504937 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00054073 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000591 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000489 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,611,527 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.