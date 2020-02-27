Patron Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 73% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. In the last seven days, Patron has traded 52.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a market cap of $24,912.00 and approximately $388.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.61 or 0.02582593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00219030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00045677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00129631 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,691,558 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject.

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinBene, LATOKEN, HitBTC, YoBit, Hotbit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

