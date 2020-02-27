Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Patterson Companies updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.50-1.55 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.50-1.55 EPS.

Patterson Companies stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,726,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDCO. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

