Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PDCO. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.61.

Shares of PDCO traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 132,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,739. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Proficio Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $0. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 675.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 15,261.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

