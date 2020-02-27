Paxos Standard Token Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Paxos Standard Token has a total market cap of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.13 or 0.02574085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00215362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00042713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00127041 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token’s genesis date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq. Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

