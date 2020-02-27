Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.76-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.78-4.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.83 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Paypal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.97.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $108.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.27. Paypal has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $124.45. The firm has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,875 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

