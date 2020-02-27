PC Tel (PCTI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PCTI stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $141.22 million, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03. PC Tel has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $9.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PC Tel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -95.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCTI shares. TheStreet cut PC Tel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on PC Tel from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of PC Tel in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

PC Tel Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

