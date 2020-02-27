PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $265.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.54. 3,162,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.28. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PDC Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cfra upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.81.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.