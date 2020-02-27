PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 201.34% from the stock’s previous close.

PDCE has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup began coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cfra upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of PDCE stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.92. The company had a trading volume of 80,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.28. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $47.29.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $265.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 8.49%. On average, analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $453,892.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates raised its stake in PDC Energy by 8.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 2,786,661 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $147,721,000 after buying an additional 219,413 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 46,181 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 701.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 135,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 119,004 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 52,066 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

