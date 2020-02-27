Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 564.38 ($7.42).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Pearson from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pearson from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pearson from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.91) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of Pearson stock opened at GBX 580 ($7.63) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 951.20 ($12.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 584.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 688.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a GBX 13.50 ($0.18) dividend. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.59%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

