Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.58) price target (down previously from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, January 6th. HSBC raised Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 533 ($7.01) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 545.23 ($7.17).

Shares of AML opened at GBX 340.10 ($4.47) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.50. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,374.40 ($18.08). The firm has a market capitalization of $875.66 million and a PE ratio of -2.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 440.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 491.50.

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed sold 2,782,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.49), for a total value of £13,715,575.52 ($18,042,061.98).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

