Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Restricted” Rating for Regional REIT (LON:RGL)

Regional REIT (LON:RGL)‘s stock had its “restricted” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.64) target price on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of RGL stock opened at GBX 118.07 ($1.55) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $509.47 million and a P/E ratio of 13.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 117.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 108.48. Regional REIT has a one year low of GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 121 ($1.59).

In other Regional REIT news, insider Stephen Inglis sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.47), for a total value of £392,000 ($515,653.78).

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

