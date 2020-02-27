Peercoin Achieves Market Cap of $5.31 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittylicious, YoBit and Trade By Trade. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $5.31 million and approximately $67,863.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,883.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.00 or 0.03671423 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002015 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00307944 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.04 or 0.00777710 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006173 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,020,007 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net.

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, SouthXchange, CoinEgg, WEX, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, BX Thailand, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Livecoin, Bitsane, YoBit, HitBTC, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

