Peet Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:PPC)

Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

PPC traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting A$1.31 ($0.93). The stock had a trading volume of 71,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. Peet has a twelve month low of A$0.95 ($0.67) and a twelve month high of A$1.39 ($0.99). The company has a market capitalization of $633.12 million and a PE ratio of 13.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.23.

Get Peet alerts:

In other Peet news, insider Brendan Gore 897,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th.

Peet Company Profile

Peet Limited acquires, develops, and markets residential land in Australia. The company operates through Funds Management, Company-Owned Projects, and Joint Arrangements segments. The Funds Management segment provides underwriting, capital raising, and asset identification services. The Company-Owned Projects segment acquires parcels of land for residential development purpose, as well as produces non-residential blocks of land.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Peet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.