Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

PVAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

NASDAQ PVAC opened at $13.07 on Thursday. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $226.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.75.

In other news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 100,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $2,067,679.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

