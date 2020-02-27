Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Insider Arthur H. Penn Purchases 7,000 Shares

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $80,710.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.59. 13,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 323.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. 36.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

