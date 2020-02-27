Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Short Interest Update

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 164,300 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the January 30th total of 219,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 152,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

In other news, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 7,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $80,710.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 323.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 262,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,803. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $453.22 million, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.