Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

Penns Woods Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ PWOD traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.45. 1,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,020. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $214.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director James M. Furey II sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $42,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,570 shares in the company, valued at $340,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Edwards bought 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $307,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

