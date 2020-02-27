PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC lowered its position in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,282 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.06% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $7,065,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $5,598,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $3,047,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $3,079,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 512.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 66,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $305,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,633,635 over the last 90 days. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.36. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.44. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $39.57.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 26.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.82%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

