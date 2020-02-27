PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Reduced by Bank of The West

Bank of The West cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,209,000 after purchasing an additional 272,208 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after purchasing an additional 56,541 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,536,000 after purchasing an additional 115,013 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.21 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $198.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra upped their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

